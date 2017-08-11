USI Southwest Names Glover Property/Casualty Practice Leader for North Texas

August 11, 2017

The Southwest region of USI Insurance Services (USI) appointed Joshua Glover as the property/casualty practice leader for North Texas. Glover will be based in USI’s Dallas office, reporting to Jack Wagner, USI southwest region president.

Glover brings 15 years of insurance brokerage experience to USI. Prior to joining USI, he was with Willis in Dallas, where he served as vice president in a team leader and producer role. Prior to that, Glover was principal and founder of a start-up brokerage in Florida, which became known for its client-centered, consultative approach to risk management and cost containment.

Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI has over $1.0 billion in revenue, employs more than 4,400 professionals and operates out of 140 local offices serving every state.

Source: USI

