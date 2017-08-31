Twitty Named Senior VP at Dexter & Co. in Dallas

Dallas-based insurance and risk management firm Dexter & Company has added Jeff Twitty to its team as senior vice president.

A seasoned insurance professional with more than 30 years of commercial insurance experience, Twitty joins Dexter from Frost Insurance where he was market president in Dallas. Prior to joining Frost, Twitty was senior vice president of Operations and chief operations officer at McGriff, Seibels & Williams, a full-service insurance brokerage.

Founded in 1876, Dexter & Company has offices in Dallas, College Station and Plano, Texas. The firm offers a full menu of services ranging from personal health insurance, standard property insurance, and high-net-worth coverage to a complete range of commercial coverages including cyber liability, officers and directors’ liability, and workers’ compensation policies.

Source: Dexter & Company