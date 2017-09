Texas Deputy Insurance Commissioner Brady Retires

Texas Department of Insurance Deputy Commissioner for Agency Affairs Kevin Brady has retired effective Aug. 31, after 33 years with the agency.

As deputy commissioner for Agency Affairs, Brady oversaw government relations and strategic planning. He also served as an adviser to the commissioner and as an agency liaison for stakeholders, including industry trade associations.

He began his TDI career in 1984 as a financial examiner, examining insurers for solvency issues. Brady also previously served as deputy commissioner for financial, associate commissioner for licensing and deputy chief of staff among his other positions at TDI.

Source: TDI