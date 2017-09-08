Arkema Sued by Police, EMTs over Chemical Plant Fire after Harvey

Police and emergency workers filed suit on against French chemicals company Arkema SA, claiming it failed to take adequate steps to avoid a fire at its Crosby, Texas, plant after Hurricane Harvey.

Seven police, fire and emergency medical technicians sued Arkema in Harris County District Court alleging that negligence led flammable organic peroxides to ignite after the plant lost power.

The seven emergency workers were manning an evacuation perimeter a mile and a half from the plant and were treated at a hospital after breathing smoke released by the fire.

Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Leslie Adler