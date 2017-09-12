Martin Joins Myron F. Steves and Co. in San Antonio

Paul Martin has joined Texas-based independent MGA and wholesaler, Myron F. Steves and Co., as director of Education and Development. He will also oversee the company’s operations in San Antonio.

Martin most recently served as vice president of sales at TrustedChoice.com, where he had the opportunity to advise independent agents throughout the United States. He also developed extensive knowledge and expertise while operating his own company, PZ Martin Education Strategies, where he designed and delivered customized continuing education for insurance agents and brokers as well as specialty insurers.

Paul previously served as the director of Education and CE Programs manager for the Independent Insurance Agents of Texas, and as assistant vice president of Staff Development for Texas Mutual Insurance Co.

Martin holds the CPCU professional insurance designation.

Source: Myron Steves