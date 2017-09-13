Waiting Period Suspended for Harvey-Related Claim Payouts for Totaled Vehicles

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has suspended a state statute in ordered to help facilitate the payment of insurance claims for vehicles that were totaled by Hurricane Harvey, the governor’s office said.

Abbott temporarily suspended a law that required a 30-day waiting period and certain notifications for insurers that are unable to obtain current vehicle titles prior to paying claims on non-repairable vehicles

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) estimates that more than 500,000 vehicles were damaged by the storm.

According to the governor’s announcement the suspension of the 30-day/notification rule will serve to expedite the claims process, resulting in faster payments from insurance companies on claims for totaled vehicles.

Source: Texas Governor’s Office