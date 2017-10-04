Fort Worth’s Higginbotham, Kilpatrick Insurance Merge

Higginbotham and Kilpatrick Insurance, both independent insurance brokers based in Fort Worth, Texas, have merged.

Kilpatrick Insurance will relocate from 2410 Montgomery Street three miles east to Higginbotham’s two downtown offices and take Higginbotham’s name.

This is Higginbotham’s sixth merger this year and its second in Fort Worth, home to the firm since opening in 1948. Higginbotham is growing its operation by partnering with brokers across Texas that enable it to reach more customers with its single source insurance solution.

Kilpatrick Insurance adds 15 professionals to Higginbotham’s commercial and personal property/casualty division.

Headed by President Kim Kilpatrick-Terrell, Kilpatrick Insurance is slated to move in December 2017.

Kilpatrick Insurance offers personal and commercial coverage, and provides additional protections in the areas of loss control and human resources. The agency has been led by three generations of Kilpatricks. MJ Kilpatrick opened the agency in 1944 with Jimmy Kilpatrick assuming leadership a few years later until Kim Kilpatrick took the reins in 1989.

Source: Higginbotham