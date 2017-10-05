Arkansas Woman Pleads Guilty in Staged U-Haul Crash Case

An Arkansas woman has been sentenced to three years of probation, a fine and court costs after pleading guilty to having a role in a staged automobile accident in 2016 involving a U-Haul rental.

The Arkansas Insurance Department reported that Wanda Wrightner, 50 of Texarkana, entered a plea of guilty to one count of a fraudulent insurance act (D felony) on October 3 in Miller County Circuit Court.

According to the AID, on March 31, 2016, Lavelda Rogers rented a U-Haul truck at 5002 N. Stateline Road in Texarkana. Later that evening, she reported that while driving the truck, she struck another vehicle driven by Wrightner. Wrightner later filed an insurance claim for bodily injuries. During the course of the claims investigation, Rogers gave a recorded statement during which she admitted that the accident was staged.

Wrightner was sentenced to three years of probation, a $1,500 fine, and court costs of $670. Rogers pled guilty to a count of insurance fraud in March.

Source: Arkansas Insurance Department