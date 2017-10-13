Butler Named Chief of Staff at Louisiana Insurance Department

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has appointed Mary Elizabeth “Liz” Butler as chief of staff of the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI).

Butler will oversee the agency budget, personnel and day-to-day operations of the agency. The appointment took effect earlier this month. She previously served as assistant deputy commissioner in LDI’s Office of Consumer Services.

Butler joined the LDI’s Division of Legal Services in 2013 as a regulatory attorney. She was promoted to the Office of Consumer Services position in 2015. Prior to the LDI, Butler worked in the private sector as an attorney, a legislative assistant and as claim litigation counsel.

Butler received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism from Louisiana State University and her Juris Doctorate from the Loyola University of New Orleans College of Law. She also has a Market Conduct Management designation from the Insurance Regulatory Examiners Society.

Butler replaces Denise Gardner who served the Department of Insurance for 28 years, including as chief of staff/chief deputy. Gardner was instrumental in the development and implementation of the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program which helped attract new insurers to Louisiana following the devastating hurricanes of 2005. She also served as chairwoman of the board of the Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, the state’s insurer of last resort.

Source: Louisiana Department of Insurance