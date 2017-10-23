Food Poisoning at Louisiana Fundraiser Blamed for 1 Death; More than 100 Sickened

Louisiana health officials say a second bacterium apparently contributed to the mass food poisoning that may have killed one person and apparently sickened more than 100 people who ate at a fundraiser.

Assistant State Health Officer Dr. Parham Jaberi says in addition to the salmonella already found in stool samples, a bacterium commonly found on raw meat and poultry also has been identified. Jaberi says the bacterium, when ingested, releases a toxin that makes people sick. It presents many of the same symptoms as salmonella.

As of Friday, The Town Talk reports 125 cases of a gastrointestinal illness were confirmed with 37 people hospitalized after eating chicken and sausage jambalaya at a softball team’s fundraiser.

More testing is expected, but health officials don’t anticipate any new findings.

Louisiana’s health department says salmonella from the chicken and sausage jambalaya at a softball team’s fundraiser may have killed one person and apparently has made more than 100 people ill.

A news release Friday from the Louisiana Department of Health says at least 125 people have been identified with gastrointestinal illness after eating the rice and meat dish sold Monday, with 37 people hospitalized. One death was reported, but officials are conducting an autopsy to determine whether it can be attributed to the outbreak.

Doctors expect more illness, because more than 300 plates may have been sold.

The ages of those with a confirmed illness range from 15 to 72 years old.

The fundraiser was in Columbia, a town of about 400 and the Caldwell Parish seat.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.