Governor Evacuated from Beach Boys Concert as Oklahoma Hit with Severe Storms

Emergency managers and the National Weather Service are surveying damage from storms that spawned as many as four tornadoes in southwest Oklahoma.

Meteorologist John Pike says officials were in Tillman, Comanche, McClain and Seminole counties early Sunday, where the tornadoes and damage had been reported. Forecasters issued eight tornado warnings as the storms developed Saturday evening.

Pike says the worst of the damage appears to be at the Riverwind Casino in Norman, where a possible twister ripped part of its roof off during a Beach Boys concert that was attended by Gov. Mary Fallin.

Emergency managers also reported minor damage to some other businesses.

Fallin said in an interview with KWTV that she had to be evacuated from the Riverwind Casino in Norman, Oklahoma, twice during the concert.

She said that she realized there was serious damage when she was walking through the auditorium of the casino.

“I looked up towards the balcony and there was this huge flood of rain coming through the roof,” Fallin said.

The building was evacuated because of concern the roof would collapse, she said.

She says that she also saw damage at a nearby hotel.

