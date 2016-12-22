All Risks to Provide E&O Coverage to PIA of Florida Members

All Risks, Ltd. has partnered with the Professional Insurance Agents of Florida (PIA of Florida), to provide professional liability errors and omissions insurance to its members.

Effective Jan. 1, 2017, All Risks will become the official underwriter for insurance agents E&O insurance for the members of PIA of Florida, an organization focused on providing advocacy, education and information for insurance agents. The partnership allows both All Risks and PIA of Florida to help insurance agents protect against their E&O risks.

PIA of Florida members will now have access to five different admitted markets and nearly two dozen surplus lines carriers, including All Risks’ exclusive E&O product that is unavailable any other way.

All Risks, Ltd., based in Hunt Valley, Md., is an independent wholesale brokerage firm.