500-Plus Oceanfront Homes in Florida Still at Risk Months after Matthew

Officials estimate over 500 oceanfront homes remain at risk months of Hurricane Matthew swept past northeast Florida’s coastline.

According to the St. Augustine Record, St. Johns County officials say all 42 miles of county beaches suffered erosion from the Category 3 storm.

Public works director Neal Shinkre told the Record the county has discussed building seawalls, but he also is trying to get more sand to restore beaches and dunes and protect oceanfront homes.

Officials said most of Matthew’s estimated $151 million in damage to the county’s assets occurred at its beaches.

According to the Record, several beachfront residents told the county commission last week their property values have plummeted. Meanwhile, they said, permits for temporary coastal fortifications have stalled and their insurance and tax bills have increased.

