Velocity Risk Underwriters Expands Coverage to Coastal Homeowners in Florida

Velocity Risk Underwriters has expanded its Florida home insurance products and is now writing coastal homeowners policies statewide.

Velocity offers an A.M. Best “A” rated coastal homeowners program through Texas-based State National Insurance Company. Velocity had been writing home insurance through Citizens depopulation beginning in 2016, and during that time, had also started writing home policies in Texas and Connecticut. Velocity plans on continued expansion to coastal states around the country in 2017 and beyond.

Velocity currently insures coastal home owners in the states of Connecticut, Florida and Texas, and writes commercial lines products in all 50 states. Velocity writes through independent agents and is currently contracting new partners in Florida.