JLT Re Acquires Risk & Re-Insurance Solutions Corp. of Miami

JLT Re has acquired Risk & Re-Insurance Solutions Corp (RRiSC), a reinsurance intermediary specializing in casualty treaty business based in Miami. RRiSC was established by Anthony Mirabal in 2001. RRiSC will form part of JLT Re (North America) Inc.

According to Ed Hochberg, CEO of JLT Re (North America) Inc., the RRiSC team will enable JLT Re to expand its treaty business further into the key markets of Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, as well as increase its presence in the Latin American region.

The RRiSC team, led by Mirabal, will join JLT Re immediately. In addition to RRiSC’s established client base in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, the RRiSC team will leverage the relationship between JLT Re and other JLT Group businesses operating in Latin America.

“Latin America offers a huge opportunity for JLT Re. The addition of RRiSC further underlines our commitment to this region, while enhancing collaboration with the JLT Latin America Network for the benefit of JLT clients,” said Alison Wham, head of JLT Re in Miami.