Baldwin Risk Partners Teams Up With Ryan Insurance & Financial Services of Tampa

Baldwin Risk Partners (BRP), an insurance distribution holding company based in Tampa, Fla., has partnered with Ryan Insurance & Financial Services, a Deland, Fla.-based independent insurance agency.

According to BRP, the partnership with Ryan will bring in a substantial amount of support for continued growth in the surrounding market.

The partnership was finalized on Jan. 4, 2017.

Ryan offers insurance products to individuals and businesses. BRP manages resources and capital to fuel organic growth and acquisitive growth in the insurance industry. The companies said the partnership “will open up new opportunities in the industry.”

BRP member companies include Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners, The Villages Insurance Partners, Medicare Insurance Partners, American Risk Partners, and Florida Medicare Options.

Ryan Insurance & Financial Services, Inc. was started in October, 1998 by the principal, Sean D. Ryan. The firm has focused on serving the insurance and financial service needs of their customers in the greater Volusia County and surrounding markets.