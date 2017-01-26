Willis Towers Watson Makes New Appointments in South Florida, Appoints Zutel to Lead

Willis Towers Watson has appointed Fred Zutel as head of Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB) in South Florida. The company also made four other hires, strengthening its presence in the South Florida market.

Zutel worked with Willis Towers Watson’s in the construction and real estate sectors in the South Florida region.

While remaining focused on large and complex accounts, Zutel is also now responsible for new business development, talent acquisition and strategic leadership for the company’s South Florida CRB segment.

Prior to joining Willis Towers Watson, Zutel served as a vice president with Marsh and McLennan in Sunrise, Fla.

In addition, Steve Anderson has been appointed to serve as an account executive for construction and real estate development clients. Anderson brings 25 years of industry experience.

Ryan Heimbold, formerly of Brown & Brown Insurance, joins the production team with an additional 12 years of real estate and construction expertise.

Lisset Benitez will be focused on new business production and also joins from Brown & Brown Insurance.

And Dorty Stunson has joined the Risk Control and Claim Advocacy Group. Previously with Engle Martin & Associates, Stunson has over 20 years of industry experience handling complex claim issues.