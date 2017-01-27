Florida-Based American Integrity Insurance Group Adds Brown as CFO

American Integrity has selected Cory Brown as its chief financial officer. He will lead the company’s accounting team and be an integral part of its executive leadership team, based in Tampa, Fla.

Brown has nearly two decades of in-depth expertise, most recent serving as CFO of Medmal Direct Insurance Co. in Jacksonville, Fla., a medical malpractice insurance carrier for physician practices.

Brown also worked at CFO at Total Captive Solutions, a private risk retention, captive manager and third party adjuster in the medical malpractice market. Additionally, he held positions with the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance in Georgia, where he worked closely with CEOs and CFOs of insurance and asset management companies.

American Intergriy said Brown’s hiring is a reflection of a period of significant growth for the company. In 2016, the company grew its customer base by over 35 percent throughout Florida. Additionally, it has recently launched two new products – umbrella and a standalone golf cart policy – with several more products currently under development.

Brown holds an undergraduate degree from Georgia Southern University and earned both his MBA and MS degrees from Georgia State University.

American Integrity Insurance added it is actively hiring for a number of positions in various fields.

American Integrity Insurance, a Florida domiciled residential property insurer, is represented by more than 900 independent agents. The Tampa-based company offers property insurance coverages, including traditional home insurance and coverage for vacant homes, condominiums, manufactured homes and dwelling fire policies.