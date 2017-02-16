Repair Work to Begin on Prized Corvette Damaged by Kentucky Sinkhole

A Kentucky museum says a prized Corvette still covered in dirt and debris from its 2014 fall into a sinkhole has been moved from display to undergo repairs.

The National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green says restoration work on the 1962 Corvette will be done at the museum. It says visitors will be able to watch the progress in restoring the car.

The museum says the car needs about $15,000 worth of new parts, including a complete front end assembly, hood panel and windshield. It says the work could take up to a year.

The car was among eight Corvettes that plunged into the sinkhole on Feb. 12, 2014. The sinkhole turned into an internet sensation.

The giant hole was eventually plugged, but the museum has an exhibit about the sinkhole.

