Florida-Based SUNZ Taps Bryant as EVP, Chief Legal Officer

SUNZ Holdings has appointed Theodore “Ted” G. Bryant, Esq. to the position of executive vice president and chief legal officer of SUNZ Holdings and will report directly to Steven F. Herrig, CEO and chairman of the board.

In this newly created position, Bryant will be responsible for leading the SUNZ Law Department across the company including having principle oversight over matters such as corporate governance as it relates to contracts, regulatory compliance and general corporate matters for SUNZ Holdings and its affiliates. He will also play an important part in the growth and development of the holding company’s affiliates, capital raising activities, mergers and acquisitions, and supporting the business development efforts.

Before joining SUNZ, Bryant served as general counsel, secretary, and executive vice president at CountryWide HR where he was head of the legal department for the holding company and its staffing and PEO subsidiaries. Bryant also served as general counsel, secretary, and senior vice president at a regional insurance company prior to his tenure at CountryWide HR. Throughout his 20-year legal career, Bryant has been responsible for corporate legal oversight, regulatory matters, compliance and litigation, and has been a consultant to numerous businesses.

Bryant graduated from Seattle Pacific University where he earned a BA in Political Science in 1993. From there, he attended McGeorge School of Law, University of the Pacific, earning his Juris Doctorate in 1996. He is also certified as a player-agent by the Major League Baseball Players’ Association.

SUNZ Holdings, the parent company to five subsidiaries. SUNZ Insurance Co. and SUNZ Insurance Solutions, the initial companies held by the holdings company, were founded specifically to provide workers’ compensation solutions for professional employer organizations, staffing companies and large self-insured employers.

Other affiliates under the SUNZ Holdings moniker include: Next Level Administrators, a workers’ compensation claims and program administration firm; SUNZ Insurance Agency, an insurance agency; and DiffRins SPC, a class B(i) licensed insurance company under the laws of the Cayman Islands.