Acentria Acquires Orlando-Based Walker Insurance

Acentria Insurance has finalized its merger with Walker Insurance & Financial Services, Inc., located in Orlando, Fla.

Walker Insurance has specialized in personal and business insurance for local residents for more than 29 years and will continue to do so with the same team members. It will continue to operate out of its existing location and will slowly transition under the Acentria Insurance name.

Acentria Insurance is a full-service independent insurance agency who works with several national and regional carriers. The company offers protection for both individuals and businesses. While maintaining a corporate office in Destin, Fla., Acentria has over 20 offices across the State of Florida and Southeast region.