The Hilb Group Acquires Charlotte Insurance of North Carolina

The Hilb Group, LLC (THG) has acquired Charlotte Insurance, located in Charlotte, N.C. The transaction became effective Feb. 1, 2017.

Founded in 1992, Charlotte Insurance is one of the largest locally owned property & casualty insurance providers for businesses and individuals in Charlotte. Marty Karriker and Sean Hertel, principals of Charlotte Insurance, along with their associates will join the Hilb Group under the Charlotte Insurance name.

Including an existing employee benefits location in Mooresville, N.C., THG will now have 4 offices in the Charlotte area.

THG s a middle market insurance agency headquartered in Richmond, Va. and is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm, ABRY Partners. The Hilb Group seeks to grow through targeted acquisitions in the middle market insurance brokerage space.