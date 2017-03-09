Alabama Supreme Court Says Suit Against Mobile Shipbuilder Can Continue

The Alabama Supreme Court says workers who claim they were injured by a tool at a shipyard in Mobile can go ahead with their lawsuit against the shipbuilder.

The justices on Friday refused to order a lower court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by eight employees against Austal USA. They claim they were injured while working with a tool called a Miller saw.

The suit claims the company forced employees to use an unsafe tool despite knowing they would be hurt. The workers contend Austal didn’t want to go to the expense of finding a safer tool.

The court says such a claim is hard to believe. But it also says it can’t rule out the possibility that the allegation is true.

Austal released a statement late Friday saying it was disappointed by the high court’s ruling.

“We will continue to vigorously litigate this case and are confident in our defenses. We are proud to be recognized as one of the safest shipyards in America on a consistent annual basis,” the company said.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.