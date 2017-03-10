Bill Would Allow Use of Golf Carts to Deliver Packages in Kentucky

Golf carts could become part of package-delivery fleets if a bill advancing in the Kentucky General Assembly becomes law.

The measure won passage in the state House on a 61-36 vote after a long debate Wednesday. The proposal now goes to the Senate for consideration.

The bill would allow package-delivery companies to use golf carts or utility vehicles in residential areas to deliver express envelopes and packages.

Those vehicles could pull trailers filled with packages.

Opponents said the bill would create potentially dangerous situations on roads.

“If you put a golf cart out on a rural road and a family sedan runs into it, it’s going to be family sedan 1 and golf cart nothing,” said Rep. Rick Nelson, D-Middlesboro.

In defending the bill, Rep. Jim DeCesare, R-Bowling Green, noted that golf carts already are allowed on Kentucky roads with speed limits of 35 mph or less.

“This is already existing law,” he said. “We’re just extending it to commercial delivery.”

The bill would set conditions for the package-delivery use of golf carts or utility vehicles.

Those vehicles could only deliver packages in residential areas and on roads with speed limits of 35 mph or less. Those deliveries could occur only between sunrise and sunset.

The bill places restrictions on the size of packages delivered by the carts.

Drivers would need to have valid driver’s licenses, and the vehicles would have to carry a sticker or tag issued by state transportation officials.

The vehicles also would have to display the name of the package-delivery company.

Supporters noted that the bill gives local governments the option to prohibit use of golf carts to deliver packages.

The bill’s chief sponsor is Republican Sal Santoro of Florence.

