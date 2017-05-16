Hub International Adds Bare to Entertainment Operation in Nashville

Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced the expansion of its Nashville operation through the addition of entertainment specialist Shannon Bare, joining the firm as senior vice president.

Bare has 20 years’ experience providing insurance and risk management options to many of country, rock, Christian and hip hop concert tours, while also looking after production companies, promoters and festivals.

As the youngest son of Country Music Hall of Famer Bobby Bare, Shannon spent much of his childhood on tour busses, concert stages, TV shows and in recording studios.

Bare will work with entertainment businesses control their cost of risk and help expand Hub’s footprint. Prior to joining HUB International, Bare was senior vice president at Robertson Taylor/Integro, and founded the entertainment division at BB&T Insurance in Nashville.

HUB International offers property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management options. HUB Entertainment is comprised of over 80 insurance professionals located in Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Miami, Toronto, and Nashville. The division specializes in insurance for: film, TV & new media productions, music festivals & tours, live events, theater & performing arts, and video game developers & publishers.