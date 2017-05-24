Driver of Tanker Truck Killed in Fiery North Carolina Crash

The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a tanker truck overturned and caught fire, killing the driver.

The patrol told local media outlets that the truck apparently veered off the road in the town of Clayton and hit two culverts, causing the truck to overturn and leading to the fire on Monday. Aerial coverage of the wreck showed the tanker was on its side in a church parking lot.

Authorities have not identified the driver because family hasn’t been notified.

