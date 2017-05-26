Report: Florida Resident Sparked Wildfire With Lawn Mower

A lawn mower is being blamed for sparking a wildfire that destroyed five structures in Florida.

The Naples Daily News reports that the state’s Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement concluded its investigation into the fire that started April 20 in Collier County. The fire burned nearly 12 square miles (31 sq. kilometers).

The Florida Forest Service said Monday the fire was 100 percent contained last weekend.

Investigators reported that a Naples-area property owner mowed his lawn April 20. He saw smoke, called 911 and tried to stop the blaze with a fire extinguisher.

Investigators said the mower may have sparked the fire by striking a rock. The owner won’t face charges, but investigators said he’ll be responsible for “suppression costs.”

