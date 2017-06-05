Family of South Carolina Boy Killed by Tree Limb at Local Park to Receive $3.6M

The parents of a 3-year-old boy killed by a falling tree limb while playing at a South Carolina park are getting $3.6 million to settle a lawsuit.

Jacoby Latta was playing during a church picnic at Irmo Community Park in 2014 when a large limb fell and hit him in the head.

The State newspaper reports the family of the boy is getting $400,000 from Irmo. The rest of the money will come from a half-dozen companies involved in the designing and building of the park which had been open less than a month.

The family’s lawyer says they agreed not to talk publicly about the settlement as part of the deal.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.