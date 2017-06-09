Worldwide Facilities Adds Davis as Broker in Atlanta Office

June 9, 2017

National wholesale insurance brokerage and managing general agent Worldwide Facilities has announced that Shavarra Davis will be joining its Atlanta office as a broker specializing in the healthcare industry.

Davis brings more than a decade of experience in the healthcare industry to the role, as well as an additional 10 as a retail agent and wholesale broker.

Prior to joining Worldwide Facilities, Davis worked as a production underwriter at Ultra Risk Advisors. While there, she established a strong customer service culture while serving as a key point of contact for more than 60 high-revenue accounts.

Shavarra Davis

She also served as an account manager for Arthur J. Gallagher RMS, Inc.

Worldwide Facilities is a national wholesale insurance broker and managing general agent that has been in business since 1970. It provides a range of specialty lines, as well as extensive contacts with carriers domestically and overseas.

