2% Rate Hike Approved for North Carolina Auto Insurers

June 19, 2017

North Carolina’s insurance regulator says he’s reached a deal with auto insurers for a premium increase of just over 2 percent instead of the nearly 14 percent average increase companies sought in February.

The state Insurance Department said Thursday the new rates will become effective with policies signed after October 1 and will stay in effect for two years.

Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey says the agreed average increase of 2.2 percent meant North Carolina consumers would spend more than $1 billion less over two years than the auto insurance companies initially wanted.

Causey said in March the proposed auto insurance rate increase requested by a group representing the industry was not justified. That set up an administrative hearing planned for September, when a hearing officer could listen to both sides.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Get Insurance Journal Every Day

Advertisers

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

More News
More News Features