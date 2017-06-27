Scott Picks Public Service Commissioner Patronis as New Florida CFO

Gov. Rick Scott has tapped Jimmy Patronis, a member of the Florida Public Service Commission and a former Florida State Representative, as Florida’ next chief financial officer, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

“I am honored to appoint Jimmy Patronis as Florida’s Chief Financial Officer. As a small business owner, Jimmy has been a successful job creator and has helped grow Panama City’s economy. I know that he will bring his wealth of private sector experience with him to Tallahassee,” Governor Scott said.

Patronis will be officially sworn in this Friday, June 30, 2017, in Tallahassee to replace CFO Jeff Atwater who is leaving to pursue a position at Florida Atlantic University. The governor made the announcement at Captain Anderson’s restaurant, which has been owned and operated by the Patronis family for 50 years.

Patronis previously served in the Florida House of Representatives for four terms beginning in 2006, representing District 6 (Bay County). He was appointed by Scott in January 2015 to the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC), which exercises regulatory authority over the state’s utilities in the areas of rate base/economic regulation; competitive market oversight; and monitoring of safety, reliability, and service issues.

In 2017, Scott appointed Patronis to the Constitution Revision Commission, which convenes every 20 years to review Florida’s Constitution and propose potential changes for Florida voters’ approval.

“In each of these roles, Jimmy always put Florida families first. I am confident that he will add to our mission to cut even more taxes and create even more jobs,” Scott said.

He is also a member of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC), and serves on NARUC’s Committee on Consumer Affairs and Committee on Energy Resources and the Environment. He also serves on the Advisory Council for New Mexico State University’s Center for Public Utilities.

He was appointed by Governors Jeb Bush and Lawton Chiles to the Florida Elections Commission, and is also a past chairman and board member of the Bay County-Panama City International Airport and Industrial District. Former positions include a bank director, hospital trustee, as well as a board member for many charitable and non-profit organizations.

Patronis was born and raised in Panama City, Fla., and Jattended Gulf State College and Florida State University.

“I am honored to be appointed as Florida’s next CFO. This year marks the 50th anniversary of my family starting a business in Florida, and it has been my honor to be a part of its growth and success for much of my life. I want every family in Florida to have the same opportunities that my family had,” Patronis said in a statement.

Florida’s chief financial officer is elected statewide and is a member of the state Cabinet that oversees several key agencies through the Florida Department of Financial Services (DFS). The CFO, who is also the state fire marshal, plays a key role in helping regulate the financial and insurance industries and also functions as the state’s treasurer. The job pays nearly $129,000 a year.

Patronis will have the opportunity, if he chooses, to run for a full term as CFO in the 2018 election.

Insurance industry group Property Casualty Insurers Association of America (PCI) said in a statement it looked forward to working with Patronis on “the critical issues facing consumers and the property casualty insurance industry in Florida.”

“PCI will continue to work with CFO Patronis and the Department of Financial Services on a wide range of issues, including assignment of benefits abuse, auto safety, and maintaining a healthy workers compensation system for the Sunshine State,” said Logan McFaddin, PCI regional manager for state government relations.

Atwater, a former banker who had been president of the Florida Senate prior to his election as chief financial officer, announced earlier this year that he would leave the post. His last day in office will be June 30.

“I would like to thank Jeff Atwater for his service to families and for his stewardship of tax dollars. I will miss working with Jeff, and I wish him the best as he continues to work to benefit Floridians,” Scott said.