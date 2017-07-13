3 Killed in Florida Power Plant Accident

A third man died from injuries suffered in a Florida power plant accident that happened when molten material poured onto workers as they tried to unplug a blocked tank.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s officials told The Associated Press in an email that Antonio Navarrete died July 5.

Tampa Electric Company officials said the accident happened June 29 at a power plant just southeast of downtown Tampa. It occurred at the plant’s coal-fired boiler, while workers were performing routine maintenance on the slag tank at the plant southeast of Tampa. Slag is a byproduct created when coal is burned for electricity.

The company said workers were trying to clear a blockage when hot slag came rushing out onto them.

In addition to the three who died, three others were hospitalized.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.