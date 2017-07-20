Kentucky Attorney Accused of Stealing $550K in Insurance Settlements from Clients

By | July 20, 2017

A Kentucky attorney is facing charges in federal court that he defrauded clients out of their insurance settlements for $550,000.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Louisville says James Grant King allegedly committed aggravated identity theft and wire fraud from 2007 to this year.

Prosecutors say King’s clients in western Kentucky sought his help in recovering money from insurance companies. King was keeping all or most of the settlement money for himself, according to a U.S. Attorney release.

King, 43, is also charged with obtaining a $97,500 personal loan from a person in McCracken County. King used a boat for collateral, then got a duplicate title for the boat and sold it without repaying the loan, the release said.

If convicted, King could face 42 years in prison.

