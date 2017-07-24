Tennessee Apartment Fire Displaces 19 Residents

An apartment fire has displaced 19 residents and sent two people to the hospital in Tennessee.

News outlets report the fire was reported Thursday night at a four-unit apartment building in North Knoxville.

Knoxville Fire Department spokesman D.J. Corcoran said one person sustained burns and the other suffered from smoke inhalation. The severity of their injuries has not been released.

Corcoran says the fire started in a bottom apartment, and inflicted minor smoke and fire damage on the other units. Investigators are working to determine the cause.

