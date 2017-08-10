NSI Insurance Group Acquires Southeast Insurance of Boca Raton, Florida

NSI Insurance Group has acquired Southeast Insurance, an independent agency based in Boca Raton, Fla.

Southeast President Brian Samberg and his entire team will join NSI Insurance Group, giving the company a new position in the Boca Raton, Delray Beach and North Broward County markets.

NSI Insurance Group offers commercial and personal insurance as well as employee benefits throughout the United States and in 40 countries. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For more than 32 years, Southeast has worked with clients offering both personal and commercial insurance.

NSI Insurance Group specializes in providing risk management, employee benefits and insurance services to businesses and individuals throughout the nation. The company also markets under Excursioninsurance.com, which provides a platform for all categories of cruise industry tour operators to secure insurance coverage that is compliant with the requirements of major cruise lines.