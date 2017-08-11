Palmer & Cay Acquires Millennium Benefits Consulting of Atlanta

Privately held insurance broker Palmer & Cay, LLC has acquired Atlanta-based Millennium Benefits Consulting, according to Jack Cay, Palmer & Cay’s president and CEO.

To formalize its benefit consulting operations, the firm has formed Palmer & Cay Benefits to serve as a distinct unit of the growing Palmer & Cay organization. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Established in 1998, Millennium Benefits Consulting specializes in health and welfare plan consulting for middle market to large corporate clients throughout the Southeast. Key specialties of the firm include benefit strategy development, benefit plan financial analysis and management, benefit administration outsourcing, benefit advocacy, employee communications and workplace wellness programs.

Joining Palmer & Cay as partners are Millennium co-founders Angie Marchant and Keith Tallmadge.

Marchant brings more than 30 years of employee benefit experience to her new position with Palmer & Cay while Tallmadge brings more than 30 years of financial management and benefits consulting experience to the firm. The two professionals will take the lead in the growth and development of Palmer & Cay Benefits.

According to Palmer & Cay’s President and CEO Jack Cay, combining the two firms was a logical step in each firm’s evolution, and the two firms have worked together for a number of years.

Established in 1868, Palmer & Cay recently expanded its footprint to include offices in New York City and Charlotte, N.C., in addition to existing offices in Atlanta, Savannah, Ga., Charleston and Watchung, New Jersey.

Palmer & Cay is a specialty brokerage firm providing insurance, risk management and employee benefit consulting services to middle market and large corporate clients throughout the United States, including clients with international operations. The firm specializes in niche industry sectors, including private equity, construction and social services.

With the addition of the Millennium team, Palmer & Cay’s offerings include benefit and human resource strategy development, benefit plan financial analysis and management, benefit administration outsourcing, benefit advocacy (employers and employees), employee communications, and workplace wellness programs.

Palmer & Cay’s newest office is located at 990 Hammond Drive, Suite 600 in Sandy Springs, Ga.