West Virginia Car Dealer Settles Suit With Former Employee for $2.1M

By | August 11, 2017

An attorney says a settlement has been reached in a lawsuit involving a West Virginia car dealership and a former employee.

John Howard Motors Attorney Johnnie Brown told The Dominion Post that the car group and its owner deny any liability but decided to settle for $2.1 million.

Christopher Azzaro filed suit in 2015 alleging that he was fired after raising concerns about Randy Buzzo and the dealership allegedly participating in a scheme that involved the improper sales of vehicles to avoid paying taxes.

Brown said Buzzo denied the allegation. He said Buzzo sold cars to friends at a personal loss, but always paid taxes and filed the proper paperwork for sales.

