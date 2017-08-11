Allstate To Create 2,250 Jobs With North Carolina Expansion

Allstate Insurance Co. plans to more than double its North Carolina workforce by expanding in the Charlotte area, creating 2,250 new jobs by 2020.

On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper and leaders of the nation’s largest publicly-traded personal insurance company announced the expansion beginning in 2018.

Allstate already has a large call center in Charlotte. A state Department of Commerce document says Allstate chose the region for its expansion over places like Phoenix, Denver, Philadelphia and suburban Dallas. The document says Allstate will hire for a range of disciplines, including claims and actuarial services, product underwriting and customer service.

The expansion comes with potentially up to $23 million in local and state incentives. The company must meet job-creation, wage and investment requirements to receive the largest chunk of the incentives.

