West Virginia Woman Awarded $1.5M Over Deputy Crash Into Home

A West Virginia woman who filed a lawsuit after being injured when a deputy crashed into a townhome has settled for $1.5 million.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the settlement was finalized Thursday. Samme Gee sued Kanawha County Sheriff’s Deputy Shawn Layne, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the Kanawha County Commission and the Charter Oak Fire Insurance company after the crash in 2014.

A report from the Charleston Police Department, which investigated the wreck, said Layne was speeding and had accelerated right before the crash. At the time, Charleston Police Sgt. Randy Sampson said Layne was on his way to a domestic violence call when he left the road and hit the townhome’s garage, where Gee was unloading groceries. She was injured by debris from the crash.

Sampson said it was unclear what caused the deputy to lose control of his vehicle.

