Drug Company Deflects Blame in Lawsuit Over West Virginia Opioid Crisis

A West Virginia city’s lawsuit against a drug company has led to a dispute over which is at fault in the opioid epidemic.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported last week that one of the nation’s largest drug wholesalers is attempting to dilute responsibility for the opioid crisis after Huntington filed a lawsuit against it.

According to its federal court filling, Cardinal Health asserts nearly 2,000 organizations, businesses and medical professionals could potentially be held accountable for the epidemic.

Huntington alleges that prescription painkiller shipments from Cardinal and other distributors helped fuel the problem, which has led to record numbers of fatal overdoses.

A jury may be asked to assign percentages of blame if the case goes to trial, but only named defendants could be held liable and required to pay damages.

