Semi-Truck Crashes Prompt Review of Kentucky Interstate

A series of accidents involving semi-trucks on the interstate has prompted a review from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The Courier-Journal reports the agency will review ramps and roadways following accidents in Louisville’s Spaghetti Junction.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokeswoman Andrea Clifford says the agency will review Louisville Metro Police Department crash reports, install new arrow markings on a ramp and conduct a mechanical analysis of the curves in the new footprint downtown.

Earlier this month, a truck carrying pigs overturned and then caught fire. A ramp was closed for hours after a semi-truck filled with glue overturned in July.

Clifford says the new pavement markings from westbound Interstate 64 to southbound Interstate 65 are expected to be completed in the next few weeks. Other initiatives don’t have a timeline.

