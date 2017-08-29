Barbour to Take Over as CEO of Independent Insurance Agents of Georgia

Independent Insurance Agents of Georgia (IIAG) announced that John Barbour, currently vice president of Governmental Affairs, will serve as its new chief executive officer. Barbour will lead the association beginning Sept. 1, 2017.

Barbour joined Big “I” Georgia in August 2017 with more than 15 years of experience in legislative work at the Atlanta State Capitol.

Barbour will continue to head IIAG’s governmental affairs work with members.

Barbour worked previously as a lobbyist and Director of Governmental Affairs for the Georgia Association of REALTORS and for the Georgia State Senate. He currently lives in Atlanta.

IIAG’s most recent CEO, Betsy Olson, will continue on the association’s leadership team in the role of executive vice president along with Christy Minardi, who assumes the role of chief operating officer.

IIAG is the advocate for Trusted Choice Independent Insurance Agents in the state of Georgia, representing over 460 member agencies.