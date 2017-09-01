Southeast States Feel Effects of Harvey

Rains from Harvey are inundating coastal Alabama with floodwaters and forcing the Tennessee Valley Authority to lower lake levels in north Alabama.

Authorities say numerous roads were covered with water in Mobile and Baldwin counties Wednesday morning, and conditions could get worse as more storms move into the area around Mobile Bay.

The National Weather Service reported rainfall totals of more than 3 inches on the Alabama coast, and some areas got even more rain with storms still moving in.

In north Alabama, TVA says it is dropping lake levels in anticipation of heavy rain from Harvey. The National Weather Service office in Huntsville says up to 5 inches of rain are possible, with some areas receiving higher amounts.

The storm also has spawned at least one tornado in Mississippi, and created bands of strong winds that damaged homes and toppled some trees.

The National Weather Service says the tornado touched down Wednesday in the southern Mississippi town of Petal, which is near Hattiesburg. Local news outlets showed photos of damaged fences and shingles pulled off a home. No injuries were immediately reported.

The weather service was trying to determine whether damage further south was caused by tornadoes or other strong winds. Meteorologist Alek Krautmann says damage was reported in Pearl River County, in the city of Biloxi and in a subdivision between Ocean Springs and Gautier (GO-shay).

He says Harvey also caused flash flooding before dawn Wednesday in parts of Pascagoula.

