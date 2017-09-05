Levine Tapped as SVP of Underwriting for SUNZ Insurance in Florida

SUNZ Insurance Company, a large deductible workers’ compensation carrier based in Florida, has appointed Gene R. Levine to the position of senior vice president – underwriting.

Levine will report directly to Therese A. Stevens, president of SUNZ. He will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the underwriting and loss control departments of SUNZ Insurance as well as continuing to coach and develop a staff focused on protecting policyholders’ businesses and their employees.

Levine has 30 years of insurance experience including rating agency analysis, compliance, detailed knowledge of the underwriting, loss control, and distribution functions combined with a strong foundation in finance.

SUNZ Insurance Company, established in 2005, was founded specifically to provide large deductible workers’ compensation programs for professional employer organizations (PEOs), staffing agencies and large companies.