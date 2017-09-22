Berkley FinSecure Taps Mynatt as Southeast Territory Director

Berkley FinSecure, a Berkley Company, has added Stephen Scott Mynatt as Southeast territory director. In his role, Mynatt will focus on promoting Berkley FinSecure to financial institutions through agents and brokers in the territory that will include Georgia, Florida, North and South Carolina, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky.

Mynatt has worked for the last 20 years in the insurance industry with the last 16 of those for a major insurance company, specializing in financial institutions. Prior to insurance, Mynatt worked for a regional bank providing finance and leasing services for eight years.

Jon Martin, vice president of sales for Berkley FinSecure, said Mynatt will be an integral part of the company’s growth plans, and provide service in the Southeast to it agents and brokers.

Berkley FinSecure provides insurance options to financial institutions, including management liability coverages and all standard property-casualty lines as well as specialty products catering to mortgage lenders and trust managers.

Its Berkley Crime unit provides crime related insurance products to commercial organizations, financial institutions and governmental entities.