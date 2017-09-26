Seeman Holtz Continues Florida Expansion With Acquisitions of 3 Agencies

Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. has acquired three different agencies in Florida as part of its geographic expansion and continued growth throughout the United States.

The three Florida agencies most recently acquired include:

Mark Ellis Insurance, headquartered in Tamarac, Fla. Serving all of Florida for over 15 years now, Mark Ellis and his team have been offering insurance products throughout South Florida through local and national carriers. The plan for this acquisition is to fold it into Primera Capital, a Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty company run by Anthony Davis. The move will strengthen Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty’s foothold in South Florida, according to the company. Brett Williams, vice president, added SPHC will be able to provide service from its existing Boca Raton office.

David/Greg Insurance Consultants, Inc., headquartered in Longwood, Fla., which has served all of Florida for over 24 years through local and national carriers. The company said the move will strengthen Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty’s foothold in throughout the state of Florida.

Insurance Solutions Group, headquartered in Miami, Florida, which over 50 years of combined experience, offering comprehensive insurance coverage throughlocal and national carriers. The company said the move will strengthen Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty’s foothold throughout Miami Dade County and the state of Florida. Williams added that Insurance Solutions will be consolidated into its existing Miami operations.

The Seeman Holtz family of companies provides comprehensive financial and insurance advice to clients across the country. SHP&C currently offers homeowners, automobile, renters’ policies, private client, umbrella coverage, commercial and employee coverage, and personal liability coverage.