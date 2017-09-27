FCCI Insurance Group Appoints Welch to Board of Directors

FCCI Insurance Group announced that James Michael Welch (Mike) will join its Board of Directors, effective Oct.1.

Welch has been associated with FCCI as an agent for more than 30 years and was chosen for the role based on his experience with FCCI, in addition to his industry knowledge and agent perspective.

He began his insurance career in Florida in 1973, first as a property adjuster and later joining Poe & Associates, now Brown & Brown. He eventually opened his own insurance agency, Commercial Insurance Marketing Inc., along with his wife, Nadine. The agency achieved the status of Chairman’s Club, FCCI’s highest agency distinction.

Craig Johnson, CPA, MBA, chairman of the board, president & CEO, said Welch’s agency experience and dedication to charitable service will be valuable to the company, agency partners and policyholders.

Working through independent agents in 18 states and Washington, D.C., FCCI provides commercial property and casualty insurance to more than 18,000 policyholders and commercial and contract surety to more than 20,000 bonded principals. FCCI is headquartered in Sarasota, Fla., and has regional and branch offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia.