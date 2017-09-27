Florida Extends Continuing Education Deadline for Insurance Professionals

To help accelerate Hurricane Irma recovery efforts across Florida, CFO Jimmy Patronis announced an extension of continuing education deadlines for licensed insurance professionals in Florida.

Continuing education deadlines are set by the licensee’s birthday month, and any licensee with a deadline in September, October, or November will now have an extended deadline of December 31, 2017, to complete their continuing education requirements.

“My primary goal is to get Floridians back on their feet and back to normal life as quickly as possible, and allowing insurance professionals to continue their work in the field – instead of stopping to complete office work – will allow more insurance claims to be adjusted and paid out faster,” Patronis said. “Continuing education is important in all professions, and it will be completed, but I believe that granting this extension is in the best interest of our state.”

As of Sept. 25, more than 500,000 insurance claims had been filed following Hurricane Irma, totaling estimated losses of more than $3 billion. Of those claims, 470,000 remain open, which DFS said further proves the “necessity of allowing insurance agents, adjusters and customer representatives to focus on their post-storm work.”

The extension applies to all insurance professional licensees that require continuing education, including insurance adjusters, agents and customer representatives. No form or application process is required to be approved for this extension. The Department of Financial Services’ Division of Insurance Agent & Agency Services is updating its online database to automatically reflect the updated deadline.

Source: Florida Department of Financial Services