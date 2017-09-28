Florida to Deploy Anti-Fraud Strike Teams to Areas Hard-Hit by Irma

Anti-fraud strike teams comprised of investigators working for the Department of Financial Services’ Division of Investigative and Forensic Services will soon be deployed across the state in an effort to to protect Floridians from post-storm fraud, according to a statement from the Florida Department of Financial Services.

CFO Patronis announced the formation of three teams that will work in areas heavily impacted by Hurricane Irma: South Florida, including Miami-Dade and Monroe counties; Southwest Florida, including Lee and Collier counties; and Central Florida, including Polk and Orange counties.

Patronis is working directly with prosecutors housed within each of the respective State Attorney’s Office, to “ensure that law-breakers are prosecuted to the fullest extent of Florida law,” the statement says.

“The unfortunate truth is that some individuals will attempt to take advantage of consumers during this high-stress time,” Patronis said. “To combat fraudsters attempts to swindle Floridians, we’re putting boots on the ground to ward off fraud and swiftly address any scams that may arise.”

These strike teams are trained insurance fraud investigators with specialized knowledge of property & casualty fraud and workers’ compensation fraud. In addition to identifying active fraud operations in the field, investigators will work with each community to educate homeowners, homeowners’ associations and local law enforcement about the red flags of fraud.

Floridians can report suspicious behavior by calling the Department’s anti-fraud hotline at 1-800-378-0445, or by contacting one of the Department’s regional insurance fraud offices. To find a map of the Department’s insurance fraud offices in Florida, click here. Callers are asked to provide as many details as possible, and callers may request to remain anonymous.

More information on the the Department of Financial Services’ anti-fraud efforts is available on its website.

Source: Florida Department of Financial Services