Georgia Insured Losses from Hurricane Irma Exceed $300M, And Growing

The Georgia Office of the Commissioner of Insurance estimates that insured losses in the state from Hurricane Irma have now exceeded $300 million, with more than 50,000 property related insurance claims reported.

“Our preliminary estimate today is $336 million in damage across Georgia. That figure may rise as new claims are submitted,” said Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens Commissioner Hudgens in a statement.

As of Sept. 28, approximately 56,491 claims had been filed with various insurance companies, and policyholders have received $77,467,340 in settlement payments. The majority of the reported damage was related to homeowners insurance.

The Georgia Department of Insurance urged consumers with damage from Hurricane Irma to begin the claims-filing process, if they haven’t already. Those who believe they have been treated unfairly in getting a claim paid can contact the department at 1-800-656-2298.

Source: Georgia Department of Insurance